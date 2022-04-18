ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYC students explore community journalism in ‘amazing’ partnership with the Advance/SILive.com

By Annalise Knudson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a time when community news is more important than ever, reporters and editors at the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com are providing an opportunity to help develop young journalists. The Advance/SILive.com and Curtis High School, St. George, have partnered to create an e-mentor program designed...

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

