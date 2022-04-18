ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore Join Ownership Group of NHL's Seattle Kraken

By Jabari Young, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL's Seattle Kraken have added former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore as minority investors. The team is controlled by majority owner David Bonderman who paid a $650 million expansion fee to join the league. Sports bankers estimate that minority equity stake deals similar to this are...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
David Bonderman
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with a notable wide receiver on Monday. According to multiple reports, the AFC North franchise released former third round NFL Draft pick Miles Boykin. Boykin, 25, was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Announces He’s Retiring In June

A key member of the Baltimore Ravens’ front office is calling it a career. Bob Eller, the team’s senior vice president of operations, plants to retire in June. Eller has been working in the NFL for 38 years, 35 of which have been spent with the NFL’s Browns/Ravens franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Winnipeg Jets#American Football#Star Marshawn Lynch#Seattle Kraken#Forbes
Axios Denver

Denver Broncos sale narrows to five potential buyers

An heir to the Walmart fortune and an owner of the Philadelphia 76ers are among the potential buyers of the Denver Broncos.What's happening: The team's sale is down to five bidders who made offers after analyzing the team's books and possible real estate prospects, Sportico reports.The hopeful buyers are expected to meet with Broncos leadership in early May.Who's who: Offers came from big-moneyed interests and current sports team owners. They include:Rob Walton, the Walmart heir who is the 11th richest person in the U.S. His cousin Ann Walton Kroenke is married to Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Rapids.An investor group led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the 76ers and New Jersey Devils.A group that includes Todd Boehly, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers and investor in Epic Games, DraftKings and Vivid Seats.Of note: Harris and Boehly also are competing to buy English soccer club Chelsea.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Broncos Broadcaster Rick Lewis on Russell Wilson, Odds of Calling a Winning Season

Fans of the Denver Broncos are more amped up than they've been for years regarding the upcoming NFL season, thanks to the team's acquisition of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. But local radio legend Rick Lewis, who recently signed a new contract to keep broadcasting Broncos games as well as remain at the helm of the morning-drive program at classic-rocking 103.5 The Fox, has a special reason to be excited.
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Rodgers, Brady to Take on Mahomes, Allen as ‘The Match’ Ditches Golf Pros

Click here to read the full article. They don’t need pro golfers to keep the celebrity “Match” going over at Turner Sports. In the first edition of the golf event to take place under the corporate aegis of the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery, four legendary NFL quarterbacks will take to the links on June 1 in a two-on-two competition that is, once again, sponsored by Capital One and broadcast on the cable network TNT. Variety  reports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who competed against each other last year, will team up and square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NBC Chicago

When Is the 2022 NFL Draft?

When is the 2022 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Well, we are less than two weeks away from finally getting an answer to that question. The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock next...
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Kevin Seifert is named ESPN's new Vikings reporter

A familiar face to Vikings fans will be filling the post at ESPN left by the departure of Courtney Cronin earlier this year. Kevin Seifert, a longtime Minnesota sports reporter, announced Monday that he would be moving within ESPN to a role he describes as "Vikings/pro football." Previously a national...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

NFL Draft 2022: 10 CBs Bears May Pick in 2nd Round Or Beyond

10 cornerbacks Bears could pick in upcoming draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles first addressed the media he conveyed the importance of building the Bears roster through the draft. Heading into 2022, one of the position groups that needs the most bolstering is cornerback. To start, the team needs to find an outside corner to play opposite Jaylon Johnson. They probably need to add a slot corner as well, to join recent free agent signee Tavon Young. Slot corner is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Young has a lengthy injury history, so depth will be needed behind him. Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham will each have the opportunity to show their new coaches that they’ve grown over the past year, but the team will certainly want to bring in serious competition, too. While Eberflus’ scheme largely relies on zone concepts, corners will be asked to play man coverage at times too. They’ll also always be expected to chip in on run defense, so that will be an important trait to look for in potential draft prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
78K+
Followers
57K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy