Search for homeless, schizophrenic Macomb County man who pulled machete on teens in church parking lot ends with arrest

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) -- The search for a Macomb County homeless man who's accused of approaching a pair of teenagers in a church parking lot with a machete has ended with an arrest.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, April 15, police say Snow pulled out a machete around two teens and damaged a car in the parking lot of St. Hubert's Church on Prentiss Street.

After fleeing police, 24-year-old Christian Clay was apprehended the following day, at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, after a foot chase by officers in Clay and Ira townships.

Snow, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, will be turned over to Clinton Township police on a warrant for assault with dangerous weapons from 2021. Authorities did not disclose any details about that incident.

Authorities say Snow was speaking in “a gibberish manner” to the occupants of the vehicle, both 18-years-old, as he took the blade to the car and then chased them out of the parking lot on foot.

The Warren man has made headlines twice for disturbing behavior in the last two years, including escaping from officials wearing only a paper medical gown while he was being transported to a mental health facility.

He's been described as a religious fanatic who has an obsession with women, and has fantasies about torturing and killing them.

Officials say he has gone to three different churches with machetes.

Authorities say Snow has recently made social media posts that said he will harm himself and others. No one was hurt in the latest attack.

Charges are pending.