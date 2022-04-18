ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Florida woman runs over grandchild while dropping off family

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSG7I_0fCNCGML00

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 70-year-old woman ran over her 7-year-old granddaughter while dropping off family members at their home.

The woman pulled into the driveway on Sunday afternoon to drop off her relatives.

Man sped through crash scene, ran over body parts

Troopers said in a incident report that after everyone got out of the vehicle, she started to pull away and hit the child. She told authorities she didn’t know the child was in front of the vehicle.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Leesburg, where she later died. Leesburg is near Orlando in central Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Related
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Traffic Accident#Ap#Troopers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy