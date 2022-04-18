ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two alarm Dallas apartment fire now believed to have been an accident

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

Dallas fire investigators have now decided Saturday's two-alarm apartment fire was started accidentally.

Firefighters were sent to an apartment complex on Audelia Road near Forest Lane and found a two-story building on fire with flames jetting from the roof.

Fire crews found all the residents had already evacuated so they focused their efforts on keeping the fire from spreading. It took a couple of hours to douse the flames.

The burning building had ten units with about 20 residents. That building is pretty much a total loss, so the apartment managers are helping the displaced residents find a place to stay.

Investigators believe the fire started because someone in a second-floor unit left combustible materials too close to a hot stove.

