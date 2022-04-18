Ukrainian governor confirms Russian airstrikes kill 6, injure 11

LVIV, Ukraine — At least seven people were killed Monday after missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukrainian officials said. The attack was a deadly extension of Russia's war into a city that has become a refuge for thousands fleeing from farther east as well as a major supply and logistics hub. It served as a grave reminder that Russian forces would continue to threaten all of Ukraine even as the Kremlin refocuses its military campaign on the country’s east.

