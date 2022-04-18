ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian governor confirms Russian airstrikes kill 6, injure 11

 1 day ago

A couple in Iowa went viral for their first date...

NBC News

Ukraine says Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv, western city of refuge from war

LVIV, Ukraine — At least seven people were killed Monday after missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukrainian officials said. The attack was a deadly extension of Russia's war into a city that has become a refuge for thousands fleeing from farther east as well as a major supply and logistics hub. It served as a grave reminder that Russian forces would continue to threaten all of Ukraine even as the Kremlin refocuses its military campaign on the country’s east.
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine says six people killed in "powerful" Russian missile attack on western city of Lviv

At least six people including a child were killed in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, according to the regional governor. Maksym Kozytsky said four Russian strikes had targeted military infrastructure but that a car tire factory had also been hit. Lviv, which is near Ukraine's border with Poland, has been considered a place of relative safety for those fleeing fierce fighting in other parts of the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
