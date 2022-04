PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...

