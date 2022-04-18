ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Near North robbery: Man hit with bottle, robbed near Chicago station on Red Line, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZVfO_0fCNAsX100

A 57-year-old man was hit on the head and robbed while riding a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was on the train about 3:30 a.m. near the Chicago station when someone walked up to him, hit him on the head with a bottle and stole his wallet and money, according to CPD.

The man suffered a cut on top of his head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

RELATED: South Loop safety meeting zeros in on CTA crime, which is up compared to last year

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect.

CTA riders and South Loop residents held a meeting last week to express their concern about an increase in crime on the transit system so far this year.

Comments / 11

M the man
22h ago

Did not issue any info about suspect. Let me guess. Black male between 18 and 30

Reply(4)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Tatiana Labelle: Missing transgender woman’s body found in Chicago alley

A transgender woman’s body was found dumped in a Chicago garbage bin five days after her family reported her missing.Tatiana Labelle, 33, was beaten to death before her body was left in an alley in the Chatham neighborhood of the city.“It is heartbreaking for someone to beat her to death and throw her in the trash like she was garbage,” said her sister Shameika Thomas.And she added: “I loved my sister whether she was transgender or not, and I would like for me and my family to have justice.”Activists say that Labelle is the seventh trans person to be murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Cpd#Chicago Police#North Side#Cta Red Line#South Loop#Area Three
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
CBS Chicago

Four wounded in shooting in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said four men were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.Three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment -- a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 31-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the body.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy