Construction worker dies in trench collapse in Tennessee
SPRING CITY, Tenn. ( AP ) — Authorities say a construction worker died after he was trapped in a trench that collapsed while he was working on a home in Tennessee.
A spokesman for the Rhea County Sheriff's Department says the man was working in the garage of a home under construction when a trench dug as part of the project collapsed Saturday afternoon in Rhea County.
Rescue crews from several jurisdictions were called in to help Rhea County crews with a rescue attempt.
Rescuers dug with hand tools such as shovels because there was no room for mechanized equipment.
The man was found dead at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.
