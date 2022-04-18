ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Construction worker dies in trench collapse in Tennessee

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

SPRING CITY, Tenn. ( AP ) — Authorities say a construction worker died after he was trapped in a trench that collapsed while he was working on a home in Tennessee.

A spokesman for the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department says the man was working in the garage of a home under construction when a trench dug as part of the project collapsed Saturday afternoon in Rhea County.

Rescue crews from several jurisdictions were called in to help Rhea County crews with a rescue attempt.

Rescuers dug with hand tools such as shovels because there was no room for mechanized equipment.

The man was found dead at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

