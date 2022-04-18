ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Teen becomes national chess master after 4th brain surgery

By Caitlyn Shelton
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ce8VN_0fCNAatB00

( NewsNation ) — It’s a game of strategy and brain power, and Griffin McConnell started playing it when he was 4 years old.

The 17-year-old from Golden, Colorado, is now a national chess master — just one year after undergoing his fourth brain surgery.

Griffin’s medical journey has included intense procedures to help treat severe seizures and a disease that disconnected the left side of his brain. Through many uncertainties, Griffin’s love for the game remained.

The teen had to relearn how to walk, talk and speak. And of course, to play chess again.

“It’s been a hard process of learning how to walk, learning how to talk, and also learning how to redo chess. And that takes a lot of learning and a lot of patience to do all of that again,” Griffin said Sunday on “NewsNation Prime.”

“Chess for me is just so complicated. Like everything, it feels like it’s a new game, new territory, every single time. And for me, it’s just a way of kind of using my thinking skills, and try to put a task, if you will, on finding what is the best way possible in every single game.”

Griffin’s father, Kevin McConnell, taught his son to play chess. He said the game meant even more to his family after Griffin became sick.

Colorado teen wins chess title just months after brain surgery

“It was a huge fun thing at first, but then when Griffin got sick, it became a lot more,” Kevin McConnell said. “Even the doctors at Children’s Hospital said that they felt chess played … a bit of a role in Griffin, relearning functions in the other hemisphere now that he didn’t have the use of his left hemisphere.”

“It’s been a long road, especially with his most recent brain surgery last year. We were out of the woods for a couple of years after the brain surgeries between 7 and 8. And the seizures came back and they have a major brain surgery last year. And we let that be Griffin’s choice because he was old enough to make it. And he wanted to move forward with that, because he wasn’t getting any better at chess. The seizures were definitely affecting him.

“What’s interesting is after the surgery, which was February of last year, the doctor said it’d be about six months until he kind of got back to baseline. And in September of last year, he went from chess expert to literally five months later, national master, which is a super, super fast climb. And so, I mean, it’s been a long journey, but he’s super inspiring. It’s hard to sweat the small things,” Kevin McConnell added.

Through it all, Griffin had a dream to become a national master and the determination to make it happen. Now, the 17-year-old is using his experience to pay it forward. Together, Griffin and his father have started a nonprofit organization that provides children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to compete in chess against peers based on age, grade and chess rating.

In June, ChessAbilities is hosting its North American tournament in Denver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Rattler solid in Gamecocks annual Garnet & Black Spring game

Columbia (USC SID) – The Garnet team, led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler, posted a 20-13 win over the Black team, led by Luke Doty, as the University of South Carolina played its annual Garnet & Black Spring Game in front of an announced attendance of 20,671 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Father shoots son in back with crossbow in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Dorn Road Friday afternoon. On April 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Dorn Road in reference to an assault. 67-year-old James Wesley Harn, Jr shot his […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Golden, CO
Health
Golden, CO
Sports
City
Golden, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Health
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgery#Brain Surgeries#Chess Title#Chess Game#Children S Hospital
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Sports
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Davenport Journal

“Our little girl is a COVID survivor”, Mother believes COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and claims the virus left the young girl in need of an organ transplant

Mother says that COVID-19 completely destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys. She is now preparing to donate one of her own organs so she could give her young daughter another chance at life. The 9-year-old girl was rushed to the children’s hospital by ambulance on the same day she tested positive for COVID-19. The mother said that her daughter’s kidneys failed two days later. She believes that COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and made the severeness of her condition escalate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy