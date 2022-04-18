La Liga highlights: Karim Benzema scores late winner as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-2

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another major milestone. The 37-year-old Portuguese soccer star earned the 50th hat trick of his club career on Saturday as he led Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over last-placed Norwich City at Old Trafford. Ronaldo sealed the hat trick on a free kick, his first...
MANCHESTER UNITED leapfrogged Arsenal into fifth place after a 3-2 win over Norwich - with all three goals coming from a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. Though before he game, fans protested outside Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League clash against the controversial Glazer family. Meanwhile Erik ten Hag is reportedly...
Manchester United have given some insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration, after he added a new one to his usual Siuuu repertoire. Ronaldo's celebration has become pretty iconic over the years, as he runs towards the corner, jumps in the air, turns, slams his arms down to his sides and shouts 'Siuuu.'
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says his side should not have to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick to beat Norwich City 3-2. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 16 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Gareth Bale looked completely lost in Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday night. Just days after the enthralling Champions League quarter final victory over Chelsea, where they were losing 3-0 in the second leg before going through in extra time, Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down to a Sevilla side managed by former boss Julen Lopetegui.
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to be appointed captain after seeing footage of his bizarre pre-match ritual. The 37-year-old stole the show at Old Trafford on Saturday as he banged in a hat-trick in the 3-2 win against Norwich. And it's quite possible his pre-match antics had...
REAL MADRID are plotting a sensational swoop for Chelsea star Reece James this summer, according to reports. The Blues right-back, 22, has been in superb form this season - excelling in attack as well as defensively. James is quickly establishing himself as England's No1 man in that position despite Gareth...
Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
Despite they changed teams in the summer hoping to have a year to remember, the 2021-22 season has not been easy for Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo, as both have failed to get past the UEFA Champions League round of 16. PSG and Manchester United have fallen short of expectations...
MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema came up big yet again. He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals four...
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s slim hopes for the Spanish league title all but ended after losing to Cádiz 1-0 at home on Monday in a match marked by protesting fans. The fans were upset at Barcelona allowing Eintracht Frankfurt supporters to take over the Camp Nou Stadium in a Europa League loss last week.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed the fighting spirit of his squad as they snatched a late 3-2 La Liga win away at Sevilla. Los Blancos have now opened up a 15-point gap at the top of the table, with six games to play in 2021/22, with Barcelona holding two matches in hand.
PSV Eindhoven scored two goals in as many minutes early in the second half to overturn a half-time deficit and win the Dutch Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday. Mexico international Erick Gutierrez equalised with a diving header in the 48th minute, stealing in unmarked at...
Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian has reiterated his stance on the Belgian star wanting to see out his Real Madrid contract until 2024. Hazard has endured a frustrating first three seasons in Spain with injuries reducing his impact with Los Blancos. However, his younger brother, Kylian, has confirmed Eden has...
In the derby of the 32nd round of the Spanish La Liga, the Real Madrid footballers beat Sevilla 3: 2 as guests. It was a great match on both sides and with a few dubious refereeing decisions, Real is now have 15 points more than the Andalusians. In the second...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Some Barcelona fans are expected to gather near the Camp Nou Stadium before the team’s Spanish league match on Monday to protest against the influx of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters for their Europa League game last week. Only about 5,000 tickets were sold to the...
REAL MADRID believe Luka Modric will end his career with them as boss Carlo Ancelotti squashed talk of the veteran leaving this summer. The Croatian midfielder left Tottenham for Real Madrid back in 2012 but will become a free agent in June. Modric, 36, is wanted by Newcastle United’s new...
AJAX chiefs have made a last-gasp bid to persuade Erik ten Hag to snub Manchester United and stay in Amsterdam. The Dutchman has emerged as the Red Devils' No1 choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer. Ten Hag is believed to be available for just £1.7million in compensation, but...
