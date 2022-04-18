ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Liga highlights: Karim Benzema scores late winner as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-2

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Karim Benzema's 92nd-minute goal completes...

Karim Benzema
SPORTbible

Gareth Bale Looked Unbelievably Awkward In Real Madrid Dressing Room After Comeback Win Over Sevilla

Gareth Bale looked completely lost in Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday night. Just days after the enthralling Champions League quarter final victory over Chelsea, where they were losing 3-0 in the second leg before going through in extra time, Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down to a Sevilla side managed by former boss Julen Lopetegui.
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick rescues hosts after blowing two-goal lead at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
Real Madrid Sevilla 2 3
FOX Sports

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema came up big yet again. He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals four...
ESPN

PSV Eindhoven beat Ajax in Dutch Cup amid Ten Hag speculation

PSV Eindhoven scored two goals in as many minutes early in the second half to overturn a half-time deficit and win the Dutch Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday. Mexico international Erick Gutierrez equalised with a diving header in the 48th minute, stealing in unmarked at...
Yardbarker

Eden Hazard’s brother confirms Real Madrid commitment

Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian has reiterated his stance on the Belgian star wanting to see out his Real Madrid contract until 2024. Hazard has endured a frustrating first three seasons in Spain with injuries reducing his impact with Los Blancos. However, his younger brother, Kylian, has confirmed Eden has...
