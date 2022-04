On Monday, Shawnee City Commissioners deferred awarding a contract for the KidSpace Park improvement project. According to the bid tabulation sheet released this week, six bids were submitted; they were from Rudy Construction Co., based in Oklahoma City; Bruce Johnson Construction; Wynn Construction Co., Inc., based in Oklahoma City; Shiloh Enterprise, Inc., of Edmond; Lambert Construction, based in Stillwater; and Downey Construction LLC., of Oklahoma City.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 26 DAYS AGO