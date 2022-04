After more than a month of being pushed, pulled, and unloaded, the container ship that ran aground on the muddy floor of the Chesapeake Bay in March is finally free. The 1,095-foot-long Ever Forward began its sojourn off the shores of Maryland when it missed a turn on its way from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. For reasons that authorities have not yet revealed, the ship crossed out of a 50-foot-deep channel that allows massive ships to travel down the middle of the Chesapeake, landing itself in water far too shallow to allow it to float.

