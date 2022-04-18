ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1zyU_0fCN8TcV00

The Knights are having a big recruiting weekend, landing a prospect that fills a major position of need in the class of 2023.

ORLANDO - One of the keys to UCF’s recruiting class is finding balance. Sure, the Knights need receivers and running backs, a quarterback in every class. Those players need guys up front to block as well. That’s where the UCF Football team made its mark on Saturday.

During his unofficial visit to UCF, Jamal Meriweather decided to commit to Head Coach Gus Malzahn . He’s the first offensive recruit to pledge to the Knights for the class of 2023.

A player with a high upside because he’s not yet filled out yet, Meriweather has offers from Southern California and Utah out West, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Michigan State, West Virginia, Marshall, and Minnesota up North, as well as Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina down South. For Good measure, he has Virginia Tech as well, a program on the edge of Dixie.

Meriweather’s length lends the notion that he’s a future offensive tackle. This rep is a great example of what the long arms of a major college offensive tackle look like.

As UCF continues to build towards joining the Big XII, adding a prospect like Meriweather is a very good pickup. He has a bright future in Orlando.

Note: Inside The Knights will have a full film break down of Meriweather later today. This is a really intriguing prospect that has the ability to play early during his UCF career and UCF fans should get to know him well.

Inside The Knights : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Football Spring Game Recruiting Preview

2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions

Heading Into the UCF Spring Game, Four Recruits Knights Fans Should Know

Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?

Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With Buffalo Bills

UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape

UCF Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary

What Needs to be Seen from the UCF Spring Game to Consider Spring Practice a Success?

The Full Scope of Arch Manning: Praise for His Play, Concern Because of Media and Fans

No Wrong Choice With Which QB to Draft, But There Might Be a Right Choice

UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard is Happy to be in Orlando

Projecting UCF Offensive Line Recruiting Needs for the Class of 2023

Knights Offer 2024 Alabama Standout

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes Official Decision On Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has made the obvious decision on returning senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. The reigning National Champion QB1 will be the Bulldogs’ starting signal caller for the 2022 college football season. Smart made the “announcement” after Georgia’s spring game on Saturday. “I don’t...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
CBS Sports

College football spring games: Live updates as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State end practices

The biggest day of the spring season in college football has arrived. On Saturday, defending national champion Georgia (1 p.m. ET), SEC champion and national runner-up Alabama (3 p.m. ET) and Big Ten power Ohio State (noon ET) will be among some of the high-profile programs hitting the biggest stage of the spring for their annual scrimmages as they wrap up their sessions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#College Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ucf Football#The Big Xii
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
563
Followers
530
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy