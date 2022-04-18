DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Legendary DJ and Hip-Hop personality, Kay Slay passed away on Sunday (April 17th) reportedly after a four-month battle with COVID-19. Kay Slay was born Keith Grayson on August 14th, 1966. In his teenage years, Grayson was a well-known graffiti artist and was spotlighted in the 1983 movie “Style Wars” which focused on the Hip-Hop sub-culture of graffiti around New York City. Grayson began to make a name for himself as a DJ and in May 2003, he released his first album, “ The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1. ” He would go on to release the albums “ The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2, The Champions: North Meets South (with Greg Street), and More Than Just a DJ. ” Kay Slay was a record executive and a radio personality for Sirus XM radio.

He also hosted a slew of mixtapes with rappers Cam’ron and Dipset, Papoose, Joe Budden, DJ Green Lantern, French Montana, and more.

The Grayson family released a statement, saying “ Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss .”

Hip-Hop promoter Van Silk spoke about the passing of Kay Slay, Saying “ Hip Hop lost a real gem. “My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old. He was my little brother. I introduced him to many and we did a lot of things together. We last talked (in) December because we were finishing up the “200 Rolling Deep” project. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock. From the mixtapes to helping him launch Straight Stuntin‘ magazine and the whole What The Science project, the world not only lost a real dedicated person to the culture of Hip Hop but a source of bridging the gap in Hip Hop. I’m gonna miss my little brother. ”

Keith “Kay Slay” Grayson was 55 years old.

