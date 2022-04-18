Summer closures announced for Lake Mead Nat’l Rec Area

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Officials with Lake Mead National Recreation Area have announced this summer's list of closures.

The seasonal closures for the areas listed below will be in effect from May 15th through Sept. 30th.

- Goldstrike Canyon

- White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail

- Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail

- Liberty Arch Trail

- Lone Palm Trail

- Sugar Loaf Trail

- Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf surrounding areas

The closures have nothing to do with the record-low water levels at Lake Mead. These are annual closures due to the extreme heat in summer.

The hot springs near both Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon will remain accessible from the Colorado River and remain open to the public during the seasonal closure. The River Mountain Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail will also remain open