ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Summer closures announced for Lake Mead Nat’l Rec Area

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZBp4_0fCN8P5b00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Officials with Lake Mead National Recreation Area have announced this summer's list of closures.

The seasonal closures for the areas listed below will be in effect from May 15th through Sept. 30th.

- Goldstrike Canyon
- White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail
- Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail
- Liberty Arch Trail
- Lone Palm Trail
- Sugar Loaf Trail
- Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf surrounding areas

The closures have nothing to do with the record-low water levels at Lake Mead. These are annual closures due to the extreme heat in summer.

The hot springs near both Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon will remain accessible from the Colorado River and remain open to the public during the seasonal closure. The River Mountain Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail will also remain open

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

Dry as a bone: Las Vegas enforces new water restrictions

The megadrought gripping the Western United States is widening. Fifty-seven percent of the country and 100% of Nevada is in some level of drought, and nowhere is it as obvious as along the Colorado River. In the Southwestern U.S., the massive Lake Mead Reservoir near Las Vegas is not as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Rec
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

City of Las Vegas to hear proposed changes to street performer regulations on Fremont Street after ‘widespread evidence’ of fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We all see performers up and down The Fremont Street Experience sharing their talents from circled spots.  “That’s what I do for a living,” licensed performer Eugene Booker told 8 News Now.  To claim a designated location, each entertainer must enter an online lottery for a two-hour time slot, but Booker […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman missing in southern Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada. Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near...
RENO, NV
nevadastate.news

The impact of Colorado River water shortages on Nevada (commentary)

Southern Nevada will be getting at least 7% less water from the Colorado River, as the federal government restricts water allocations due to falling water supply. Scientists expect temperatures to continue to rise and water supply to decrease in the coming decades. Creative strategies and approaches will need to be applied to address the reduced supplies, three professors at the University of Nevada, Reno suggest in a series of blog posts about the Colorado River, the drought and its effects on Nevada. The professors study the climate and politics of water in Nevada and the drought impacts of the Colorado River.
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

Sierra snow brings trouble for drivers, business for resorts

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The spring storm in the Sierra is causing headaches for drivers, but it is also offering good news for ski resorts as the snow brings much-needed precipitation. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans crews were hard at work clearing the roadways. The CHP responded to numerous collisions and spinouts Thursday. One […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
656
Followers
248
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy