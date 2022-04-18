Police: Man shot, killed in central valley road rage incident

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police say a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the culmination of an incident that police blamed on road rage.

Metro investigators say that just after 4pm on Sunday, two drivers were stopped in the northbound lanes of Jones at Flamingo and were arguing with each other. Police then say the drivers got out of their cars and got into a physical altercation.

One of the men involved then pulled out a gun and shot the other. The man who was shot drove himself first to Spring Valley Hospital, then to U.M.C. but died of his wounds.

The man who fired the shots actually flagged down police and turned himself in. Police haven’t yet filed charges against that man as they interview both the shooter as well as witnesses from the scene.