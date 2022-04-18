ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Man shot, killed in central valley road rage incident

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQ2C4_0fCN8OS600

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police say a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the culmination of an incident that police blamed on road rage.

Metro investigators say that just after 4pm on Sunday, two drivers were stopped in the northbound lanes of Jones at Flamingo and were arguing with each other. Police then say the drivers got out of their cars and got into a physical altercation.

One of the men involved then pulled out a gun and shot the other. The man who was shot drove himself first to Spring Valley Hospital, then to U.M.C. but died of his wounds.

The man who fired the shots actually flagged down police and turned himself in. Police haven’t yet filed charges against that man as they interview both the shooter as well as witnesses from the scene.

Comments / 7

Angelikka Lancaster
20h ago

I am wondering why Spring Valley didn't take care of this guy, the fact that he had to drive himself to another hospital probably cost him his life.

Reply
7
Jason Chong
19h ago

spring Valley turned him away? WTF? what happened they found out it was a gun shot wound and said call the police first? I hope his family sue.

Reply
6
Deanne De Pozo
17h ago

If they couldnt help him they still could of stabilize him while being prepped for transport to UMC trama. I cant believe they let him drive himself there in his condition.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Baltimore

Tow Truck Driver Killed In Maryland Road Rage Shooting, Police Say

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver died after he was shot Saturday in a road rage incident on Route 50 in College Park, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the shooting on Route 50 eastbound at Veterans Parkway. Investigators believe the truck driver was involved in a verbal argument with another driver while both were driving on Route 50. Investigators believe during the argument, the driver of the second car pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck, striking the truck driver. The gunman continued east, police said. The driver of the tow truck was driven to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. Investigators believe Hicks and the gunman did not know each other. The suspect, who remains unknown, was believed to have been driving a dark sedan. No other injuries were reported. Route 50 was closed for several hours after the shooting. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.  
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Valley#Road Rage#Vehicles#Las Vegas Metro Police#Metro#Jones At Flamingo#Spring Valley Hospital
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
657
Followers
248
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy