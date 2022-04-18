ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Gibraltar gets state approval for TID to help develop affordable workforce housing

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill from the state Legislature that allows the Town of Gibraltar to create a tax incremental district that would be created largely to fund infrastructure for a proposed affordable workforce housing project.

The new district would be just south of Fish Creek, and its funds would enable the town to install sanitary sewer lines and an interceptor that would service more than 100 proposed workforce housing units, with other development possible. While its borders have yet to be drawn, Town Administrator Travis Thyssen said the area in question runs roughly from the Settlement Shops to the Little Sweden resort along State 42.

"What we needed the TID for was to segue from an individual developer who wanted to put in affordable housing," Thyssen said. "The TID provides for a main sewer line so the developer will be able to put in their own infrastructure and tie in to the main line."

Approval by the state was needed because state law allows townships to establish TIDs only if its population is at least 3,500 and its equalized value is more than $500 million. Cities and villages do not have to meet those requirements, but townships not meeting them must gain approval from the state.

According to a fiscal estimate prepared by the Department of Administration, Gibraltar's equalized value in 2021 was more than $904 million, more than 180% above the cutline, but the 2020 census showed its population fell well short of the threshold at 1,228.

To gain approval for Gibraltar's TID, in late January state Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, co-introduced a bill into the Assembly with five other representatives (four Republicans and one Democrat). State Sens. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, and Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, co-sponsored it.

The bill passed the Assembly unanimously, 94-0, in February and the Senate concurred in early March. Evers signed the bill April 8.

The town board now needs to approve the TID before it goes into effect. Before that happens, officials need to set its exact boundaries and lay out the plan for its use. Part of the bill's passage is that the TID will expire in 10 years.

When the TID does happen, it will give Door County its seventh such district — Sturgeon Bay has four, the Village of Sister Bay two — and make Gibraltar one of about a dozen of Wisconsin's 1,253 townships with a TID.

The proposed housing project came from Marise Redmann, whose family owns property in the district. She said the town's sanitary district has looked at getting sewer lines into what's called the upper bluff area of the town for about 20 years, but the cost has been prohibitive. The family offered to sell the 195 acres of what's called the Redmann Property for more than $2 million to the town for development two years ago, but voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea.

In an email, Redmann said plans for the workforce housing development aren't finalized. Thyssen said the proposal currently calls for 102 townhouse units with owners joining essentially a condo association.

"The nice part is, the developer was ready before," Thyssen said. "They're already way ahead of the game. They were waiting for this to be signed into law."

Thyssen said being able to establish a TID, enabling the development, is a win for all of Door County. Affordable workforce housing has been a longstanding issue across the Peninsula, and he said the town's location makes it feasible to commute from there to just about anywhere in the county.

"It's important to the area at large, not just Gibraltar, because we're the centerpoint of the Peninsula," Thyssen said. "We'll be able to have a tool now that we can put toward workforce housing in the center of the Peninsula."

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-741-7952, 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

