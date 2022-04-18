ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game 2022 Preview

By David Max
A preseason analysis of the Aug. 27 game in Ireland based entirely on the Fanalytix image

During the 2022 football season I will post pre and post game analysis of Husker games based entirely on the Fanalytix image only. Here is the way-too-early preseason analysis of the opening game in 2022 where Nebraska will be playing Northwestern on August 27th in Dublin, Ireland.

Looking back at previous Fanalytix images only of the past three Northwestern games you can see some patterns. Nebraska has won two of the last three games with a dominant win in 2021. The series history has been a lot of tight games with 8 of 11 being one score games since Nebraska joined the Big 10.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern 2019. Click here for the interactive version.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRaQ9_0fCN8KvC00
Nebraska vs. Northwestern 2020. Click here for the interactive version.

Photo courtesy of Fanalytix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12k011_0fCN8KvC00
Nebraska vs. Northwestern 2021. Click here for the interactive version.

Courtesy of Fanalytix

Turnovers

2019 - Only one turnover in the game. Proved costly to Northwestern as it allowed Nebraska to score the winning field goal at the end of the game.

2020 - Turnovers even at two each. Nebraska scored a FG and a TD on their takeaways but turned it over twice at the end of long drives.

2021 - Single turnover by Northwestern in dominant Nebraska win.

Time of Possession

2019 - Edge to Nebraska.

2020 - Edge to Nebraska.

2021 - Nebraska with lots of red in the image with multiple sustained drives.

Drive lengths Over 50 yards

2019 - Nebraska scores touchdowns on 2 out of 3. Northwestern scores a touchdown on 1 of 1.

2020- Northwestern scores touchdowns on 2 of 2. Nebraska turns the ball over on 2 of 3 drives and the third did not result in a score.

2021 - All 8 of Nebraska touchdowns are over 50 yards. Northwestern 1 for 1.

You can drill down by clicking on each year to see detailed stats on every drive and every play along with game summaries. 2019 , 2020 , 2021 .

Here is the takeaway from previous three Northwestern games. In spite of last year's blowout win by Nebraska the 2022 game may revert back to the one score history and whoever takes care of the ball better and converts on long drives will most likely win the game. Time of possession should be close to even.

Here's hoping Nebraska gets back on their winning ways in the home opener across the pond.

