Minnesota Lawmakers Return To Work With Plenty Left To Do

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers return to the State Capitol Monday after a weeklong Easter break.

There is still a lot of work to be done with about a month left in this session. It’s set to end on May 23.

One of the biggest items on their agenda: how to spend the state’s $9 billion surplus.

Gov. Tim Walz has proposed cutting $500 checks for Minnesotans. But Republicans say that money should be used for ongoing tax cuts.

Lawmakers have also been debating proposals on public safety, education and front line worker checks.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp.

