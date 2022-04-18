ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelcy Leach's grand slam lifts Lady Vols past Texas A&M

By Ken Lay
 1 day ago
For the second consecutive game, No. 14 Tennessee captured a dramatic walk-off win over Texas A&M.

Kelcy Leach propelled Tennessee to an 11-8 victory. She ended the game against Texas A&M with a grand slam Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Leach went 2-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs for UT, which won the series opener Saturday on a walk-off two-run home run by Zaida Puni.

The Lady Vols (29-12, 10-6 SEC) and Texas A&M (24-16, 3-11 SEC) were deadlocked in a 0-0 tie until the Aggies scored two runs in the third inning.

Tennessee took the lead in the bottom of the frame, scoring three times. Ivy Davis and Kiki Milloy each recorded RBI singles. Milloy scored on a wild pitch.

The Aggies scored in the fourth inning to tie the contest, 3-3. Tennessee scored in the fifth inning as Lair Beautae plated Milloy, who went 2-for-4, with a double, a stolen base, two runs and one RBI.

After Texas A&M scored five times in the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Vols scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Beautae and Leach had scoring singles. Ivy Davis drove in a run when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the circle, Erin Edmoundson (16-4) earned the victory. She pitched one inning of scoreless relief, yielding one walk.

Ryleigh White started, while Bailey McCachren, Nicola Simpson and Samantha Bender also appeared in relief for the Lady Vols.

