High resolution DJI Mini 3 photos leak ahead of rumoured April 28th announcement

A new Sprint 'Discover Samsung' event is happening over at the official store this week that includes some superb deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE smartphones. First up, all the new devices in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range are available with an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $700 off. That's technically enough to get the standard S22 for just $99, and better yet still, this rebate is available on both carrier and unlocked devices. Regardless of whether you're going for the standard S22 or the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, you've got tons of flexibility should you need it.

CELL PHONES ・ 28 DAYS AGO