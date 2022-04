The Metaverse tends to ebb and flow between absurdity and hype. AR is the most suited doorway for consuming material out of the three. AR has the potential to thrive as a Metaverse doorway. The simplicity of AR may significantly superior to a VR headset, which takes hours to set up, which will almost certainly be too pricey for general use. The future should be broad and friendly, enabling many people to enter the new world of the Metaverse's new world with ease of use.

