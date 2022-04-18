ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Sheriff: Inmates overpowered officer before escape

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 1 day ago

The three inmates who escaped from the Muskingum County Jail around just after midnight Monday morning have been captured.

Aaron Veyon, Cole Taylor and Roy Agin escaped from the jail after overpowering a corrections officer and taking his keys. They escaped through the bridge connecting the jail to the Muskingum County Courthouse.

The corrections officer, who has been working for the sheriff's office for a little more than a year, suffered minor injuries to his hands and arm, Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said.

Lutz said two of the inmates were trustees at the jail, and did work in the facility. They had been cleaning the bathroom area when they jumped the corrections officer. They were housed on the jail's minimum security floor.

After spending the night holed up in an abandoned building in downtown Zanesville, Taylor and Agin stole a pickup truck that had been left running in the parking lot at Christ's Table and headed south.

They were spotted by South Zanesville Police Chief Mark Ross in the vicinity of Ohio 719 and Moxahala Avenue, and a pursuit started. They were pursued by several agencies down Ohio 555, where stop sticks were deployed near Stovertown. With the vehicle slowed, a PIT maneuver forced the vehicle off the road, where they were apprehended. Agin complained of an injury to his ankle, and was checked out before being returned to the Muskingum County Jail.

Veyon split from the other two at some point during the night, Lutz said.

He was found in the basement of a house near Richards Road in Zanesville, and apprehended shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning. Lutz said Veyon did not obey orders to surrender, and a K9 unit was deployed.

Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs and three counts of felony drug possession. Taylor was being held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence, and Agin was being held for falsification, escape and failure to appear. Agin's escape charge stems from failing to appear for a parole hearing.

Lutz said the possible charges from the incident could involve assault on a peace officer, escape, theft and potentially others. He said if an investigation revealed the residents of the house where Veyon was found harbored him, charges could be filed there as well.

"These are very serious charges," Lutz said. "They put their hands on one of our guys, we take that personally."

Lutz said he takes personal responsibility for the escape, noting the escape was part of a design flaw in the jail that should have been corrected. He said work is already underway to prevent a similar escape.

In his 14 years, Lutz said no other similar attempts had been made. "It is something we will learn from," he said.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Sheriff: Inmates overpowered officer before escape

Comments / 5

Related
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
SCDNReports

Police Search for Escaped Ohio Inmate

Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an inmate, Christopher Michael Eldredge, who escaped custody at 4:21 p.m. today while being treated at Wood County Hospital Emergency Department in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Muskingum County, OH
City
South Zanesville, OH
Muskingum County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Zanesville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Zanesville, OH
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lutz
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#The Inmates#Overpowered#Corrections Officer#Christ S Table#Ohio 555
WHIZ

Body Found in River Identified

A body found last week in the Tuscarawas River in Coshocton has been identified. The Coshocton County Coroner’s Office was able to identify the body as that of 68-year-old Dale F. Metelko of Newark. The sheriff’s office said at this time foul play is not suspected in the case.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
554
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy