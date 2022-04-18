ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayport, PA

‘Drop that anchor!: Hundreds of sailors return home after 3 months overseas

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSN81_0fCN74Q600

MAYPORT — After a months-long mission, hundreds of sailors made their way back to Naval Station Mayport on Monday to reunite with their families and loved ones.

It was the moment this eager crowd had been counting down the days for, decked out with signs, U.S. flags, and in their best red, white, and blue outfits.

USS The Sullivans has returned, with their loved ones on board.

“This is special to be home again,” said Commander James Diefenderfer.

About 300 sailors arrived to greet their families after spending three months overseas.

“Long overdue,” said Latonia Harrell.

She was with her daughter waiting for her husband, EMC James Harrell.

“I’m extremely proud of him. Extremely,” she said.

Latonia was also extremely excited to see him, bringing a sign that said:

“Drop that anchor and let my man off! It’s going down!” Latonia read out loud.

And sure enough, they did!

“It feels real good, real good to be home with my wife, my daughter,” James said.

Meanwhile, Keeiona Kelly was here waiting for her husband, Demonte Wells, with her baby and toddler.

Except, this is the first time he got to meet his two-month-old daughter Kelani.

“He actually left two weeks before I had her,” Keeiona explained.

“It feels great. I’ve been waiting for a minute to come back,” Wells said. “To see [Kelani] and then I know [my son] missed me a lot.”

“Really, it’s what drives you because sometimes you know, being out there for so long, it just gets to you mentally,” he shared. “So, when you get to stop at ports and come home, it’s like a cool-down time to like you know, ‘Let me get my mind right.’”

These sailors have been navigating 20,000 nautical miles around the world to provide air and missile defense for all NATO forces. That also means working long days and nights.

“12 to 14 hours a day, so they’re working really hard,” Diefenderfer explained.

And now, they get to refuel with some quality time!

“That’s the most important thing, most important thing,” James emphasized.

“Do you feel like your missions overseas prepared you for two under two?” Action News Jax Jessica Barreto jokingly asked Wells.

“Yeah, definitely,” he replied with a laugh.

These sailors will be here for the next couple of months to spend time with family as they prepare for their next mission.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Stranded Dolphin Dies After Texas Beachgoers ‘Harassed’ and Tried to Ride the Animal

A dolphin stranded on a Texas beach died last week after crowds of people “harassed” and gawked at the animal instead of letting it swim back to sea. The beachgoers at Quintana Beach reportedly surrounded the animal in shallow water, blocking its path at first; but then tried to ride it and swim with it until the dolphin ultimately tired out and died, according to NBC News.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Mayport, PA
UPI News

British tourist reels in 13-foot sawfish off Florida coast

April 12 (UPI) -- A charter fishing company in Florida captured video when a British tourist fishing for sharks hooked a rare sawfish off the state's coast. Fin & Fly Charters, based in Cocoa Beach, said British tourist Ian Atherton was fishing for sharks about a quarter mile off the coast when he hooked something large.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Navy
WTKR News 3

Program pairs veterans with shelter dogs to tackle PTSD

The Florida Atlantic University Veteran Canine Rescue Mission program matches student veterans and alumni veterans with dogs from the Humane Society of Broward County, which will be trained by Happy With Dogs either for service, emotional support or companionship.
PETS
Navy Times

Navy ousts commander of Fleet Readiness Center East

The Navy has relieved the commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Atkinson, who took command in May 2021, was relieved Friday by Rear Adm....
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Phys.org

Laser trailblazer: US Navy conducts test of new laser weapon system

The ground-based laser system homed in on the red drone flying by, shooting a high-energy beam invisible to the naked eye. Suddenly, a fiery orange glow flared on the drone, smoke poured from its engine and a parachute opened as the craft tumbled downward, disabled by the laser beam. The...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Three USS George Washington sailors have died in the past nine days

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three sailors in the past nine days who were all assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington. Naval Air Force Atlantic officials did not disclose the names of the deceased shipmates Monday, nor did they explain the causes or circumstances surrounding each death. After...
GEORGE WASHINGTON, VA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
97K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy