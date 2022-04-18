Video: Metro Detroit Veteran Goes to Ukraine to Fight Russians

A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been killed by his own troops, according to Western officials.Colonel Medvechek, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down over anger at the number of casualties his unit was taking.“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade,” one official said. “We believe that he was run over by his own troops.”And they added: “That just gives an insight into some of...

