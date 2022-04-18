Former Vols in the NBA playoffs: April 17 recap

One former University of Tennessee basketball player competed in the NBA playoffs Sunday.

Grant Williams played 21 minutes as the Celtics defeated Brooklyn, 115-114, in Game 1 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference quarterfinals at TD Garden.

Williams had seven points, one rebound, two assists and one block.

He was 3-for-7 from the floor, 0-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 1-for-2 from the free throw line.

Williams, a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the Volunteers, was a first-round selection by Boston in the 2019 NBA draft. He selected with the No. 22 overall pick.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday in Boston.

Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and the contest will be televised by TNT.