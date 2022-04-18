ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum leads Boston Celtics to victory vs. Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of playoff series

By Name
KBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum scored the game-winning point at the buzzer, bringing the Boston Celtics to a 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Tatum led the Celtics in scoring...

www.kbur.com

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater clinches Game 1 for Celtics I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Boston Celtics just barely came out with a win Sunday Night in Game 1 of the first playoff round. It was neck-and-neck until Jayson Tatum delivered a buzzer beater layup to clinch the win over Kyrie Irving's Brooklyn Nets. But Chris Broussard says the Nets shouldn't be worried. With Kevin Durant not playing his best, Broussard explains why Nets fans should be encouraged by the close loss.
