Wapello Business Chosen for Statewide SBDC Award

Ames, IA- A Wapello business has been recognized as the small business of the month by the Iowa Small Business Development Center. According to a news release, Port Louisa Transport of Wapello is the winner of the Iowa SBDC’s statewide April Small Business...
The Center for Entrepreneurship in the Craig School of Business presented two individuals with the Entrepreneur of the Year and Emerging Entrepreneur awards at the 2022 Entrepreneurship Week Capstone Business Luncheon on March 18. Martial Thevenot was named Entrepreneur of the Year. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors someone...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses in Champaign and Vermilion County were awarded more than $8.2 million in funding due to the support of State Senator Scott Bennett. “We’re starting to see businesses move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, there are still some that need a helping hand to fully recover,” Bennett said in a […]
Ankeny, IA- The City of Burlington has been presented with the 2021 Tree City USA Award. The award was presented Tuesday, April 12th at the 31st Annual Community Forestry Awards Luncheon in Ankeny by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “The Tree City USA award...
This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
For a split second as I walked around my apartment I thought I witnessed a crime scene yesterday. It only took a second to realize immediately that it was nothing nearly that seriously, but man what a random thing to see in an Iowa alleyway. If you live in the...
Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
Funeral Services for 53 year old Stacy Rock of Avoca will be Wednesday, April 20th at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends Tuesday, April 19th from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
Rudd, Iowa fire department create tornado horns to warn residents amid severe weather. The Rudd fire department had to come up with another way to alert residents for this week's severe weather after an EF1 tornado tore through the town in December, destroying the town's tornado siren. Field of Dreams...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa forward Logan Cook will finish out her collegiate basketball career at Providence College. The Iowa City native registered 92 points and 104 rebounds in 66 games during her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. She also helped lead Iowa City West to a state title in 2018.
An Ottumwa company will pay $5,500 for releasing thousands of gallons of municipal wastewater into a rural area with a drain that leads directly to underground tile lines. The wastewater flowed into a ditch and creek that feed the Des Moines River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
(ABC 6 News) - A 1st-grade teacher in Mason City has been recognized as the 2022 Iowa State Education Association’s 2022 Excellence in Education Award recipient. Tracie Dedor, a 1st-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary, was selected as the recipient after being nominated because of the "difference they make every day in the lives of their students."
