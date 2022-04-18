The Morning News: Medium Community Spread

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina-based grocer has been named the country’s best supermarket for the second straight year. The Fresh Market has again been recognized as the “Best Supermarket in America” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. [ALSO READ: Fresh Market unveils bigger,...
There is no secret that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found in North Carolina. The calm waters, the fine sand, the great food, but also the friendly locals are just some of the reasons why most Americans keep coming back to North Carolina, year after year. In fact, many fell in love with the place and decided to move here.
A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
The weather is getting warmer and farm fields are bursting with fresh produce as farmers' markets across the region open for business. Use this list of farmers markets in North Carolina to find local fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, plants, crafts and more in your area while getting out of the house and enjoying the fresh air.
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
(WHNT) — The State of Alabama’s COVID-19 situation is finally headed in the right direction, according to new data from the state’s department of public health (ADPH). Every county in the state is now listed at a “low” or “medium” risk of COVID-19 community transmission, or spread. Previously, the majority of Alabama’s counties were ranked in the more dangerous categories of “high” or “substantial,” signifying a more potent atmosphere for the virus statewide.
Many Louisiana residents are voicing their opinions on social media after photos were posted of the aftermath that was Easter Sunday out at the New Orleans Lakefront. While the photos do show some attempts at putting food and other items in actual trash cans, many shots show what is being perceived as an absolute mess.
I just saw something on my community message board that I've never seen before. I was told, no matter what I do, please DO NOT mow my lawn in the month of May. Yep, my neighbors want me to grow it out all month long and if I cut it, I'm going to be judged.
Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. As the so-called "stealth omicron" coronavirus subvariant spikes elsewhere in the world, Florida has logged the lowest average of new weekly cases in almost two years and the fewest new vaccinations since recordkeeping started. Health officials...
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Will North Carolina Drivers See Additional Assistance at the Pumps. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continues to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approve a monthly stimulus check, some states are about to send a fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
Your home is where you plant it. It sounds like a cliche, but it's true. If you live in North Carolina, you have a pretty good idea of what you can and can't grow here. Still, it can be helpful to know the best things to plant and when to do so. These include everything from your vegetable garden to your flowers. Some plants are native to North Carolina, and some need love to flourish and thrive.
It wasn't a rainbow, but it was a brilliant atmospheric display that had residents doing a double take when they saw it in the sky. Western North Carolina residents were treated to a colorful atmospheric phenomenon on the afternoon of Apr. 15, Good Friday. Photos shared on social media showed what is known colloquially as a "fire rainbow" or, as people posting on Twitter referred to them, "rainbow clouds."
Durham, N.C. — There was a full room at World Overcomers Christian church Easter Sunday. Something Pastor Andy Thompson said he hasn’t seen in two years. "It is a new beginning for us. It’s a new beginning for the church," said Thompson. ”For a pastor there’s something about seeing people come together in the room."
Comments / 0