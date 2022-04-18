Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore Join Ownership Group of NHL's Seattle Kraken

An heir to the Walmart fortune and an owner of the Philadelphia 76ers are among the potential buyers of the Denver Broncos.What's happening: The team's sale is down to five bidders who made offers after analyzing the team's books and possible real estate prospects, Sportico reports.The hopeful buyers are expected to meet with Broncos leadership in early May.Who's who: Offers came from big-moneyed interests and current sports team owners. They include:Rob Walton, the Walmart heir who is the 11th richest person in the U.S. His cousin Ann Walton Kroenke is married to Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Rapids.An investor group led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the 76ers and New Jersey Devils.A group that includes Todd Boehly, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers and investor in Epic Games, DraftKings and Vivid Seats.Of note: Harris and Boehly also are competing to buy English soccer club Chelsea.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO