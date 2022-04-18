ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Department of Corrections employees sue state over COVID mandates

KBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield, Ill- Employees with the Illinois Department of Corrections are now suing the state over its...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 12

Curt Carr
21h ago

Good for them. If Illinois politicians don't make it mandatory for inmates once they are locked up why is is mandatory for staff. Politicians in Illinois care more for inmates than taxpayers!

Reply
6
Justchilll
19h ago

I can't believe that some people believe the vaccine still stops the spread.. Even the people who these people listen to have acknowledged that it doesn't now.. it's been admitted.. that and they said the masks don't work unless it's the n95 too... they admitted that..

Reply
4
Related
WEHT/WTVW

State employee pension buyout bill has passed, Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to an Illinois press release, Governor JB Pritzker made the following statement following the full passage of House Bill 4292, which adds two years to the state employee pension buyout program. “I want to applaud Representative Bob Morgan and Senator Rob Martwick for leading the effort to add an additional two […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Christian County, IL
Health
County
Christian County, IL
Christian County, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
Christian County, IL
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mandates#Ill Employees#Wics#Doc
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Bill on Gov. Pritzker's death would crack down on organized retail crime in multiple ways

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen smash-and-grab retail thefts happen across the Chicago area – in the city and suburbs alike. Now, a new law waiting on Gov. JB Pritzker's signature will make it easier for police to catch these criminals. Full text of the bill, HB1091 As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, this comes as the continued trend of smash-and-grab retails thefts has begun to affect the city and state's bottom line – in lost tax revenue, lost retailers, and other ways. The Magnificent Mile...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTVW

Former Deaconess doctor facing records misuse allegations

(WEHT)- A former Deaconess Clinic doctor is facing allegations from at least six women over reportedly looking through medical records after meeting them at bars on West Franklin St. in Evansville. In letters sent to the women earlier this year, Deaconess told the women the unidentified doctor saw personal information,...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy