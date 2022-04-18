ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

In Westport, a close School Committee race results in one newcomer on the board

By Jeffrey D. Wagner
The Herald News
The Herald News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGpkU_0fCN5JeA00

WESTPORT — There was only one contested race for Tuesday’s annual town election, but it was a close one.

Incumbent School Committee members Melissa Pacheco and Michelle Orlando ran for re-election. Pacheco was the top vote-getter at 308 and Gloria Cabral garnered 290 votes to unseat Orlando, who finished with 242 votes.

Orlando was elected to the committee in 2019. Pacheco was on the School Committee from 2013-16 and successfully ran again in 2019.

Cabral, a pastry chef and a culinary professor at Bristol Community College, will serve as the newest member of the school board.

Interview with new CEO:COVID, leadership shakeup, financial struggles: How Southcoast Health is moving forward

Pacheco also is a career educator at the college level, with more than 25 years of experience in areas of finance, grants and corporate programs.

Pacheco was one of the School Committee members in late 2014 to vote on closing down the middle school and begin the process for building a new 5 through 12 school building and campus on Old County Road.

That building and campus opened last September.

Selectwoman Shana Shufelt was re-elected to her third term on the Select Board.

Longtime Town Moderator Steven Fors, longtime Planning Board Chairman James Whitin and longtime Assessor Steven Medeiros all ran unopposed and were re-elected.

Health board member Tanja Ryden also ran unopposed and retained her seat on the board.

Romance scam:Man pleads guilty to using his Fall River car dealership to launder romance scam money

On the Board of Library Trustees, there were two seats available and both Susan Costa and Susan Czernicka ran unopposed for those seats.

On the Landing Commission, Brian Pontolio also ran unopposed and was elected.

Nobody took out papers to run for Commissioner of Trust Funds but two residents ran successful write-in campaigns. Christopher Thrasher’s name was written 17 times and Leone Farias’ name was written seven times. Both residents were elected to the two available seats on the Commissioner of Trust Funds.

Nobody filed papers to run for fish commissioner but 61 names were written-in. As of Friday, officials were still sorting out the results, according to the town clerk’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Westport schools seeks $439K to add playgrounds

WESTPORT — The school board is seeking a combined $439,000 in federal relief money from the town to add playgrounds to the two middle schools. It includes $222,000 for Bedford Middle School and $217,000 for Coleytown Middle School, covering the equipment, surface material, installation and site work. Each school would install a FitCore Extreme Playground, which are considered to be more like obstacle courses that benefit teens and adults.
WESTPORT, CT
Patriot Ledger

Races for select board, school committee highlight April 26 Milton town election ballot

MILTON – Open seats on three major town boards have attracted large fields of candidates for the April 26 town election. Three of the four candidates for two seats on the select board have experience on the town's warrant committee. Erin Bradley is the current secretary of the committee, and Clinton Graham and Christopher Hart are former members. Also in the race is health board Chair Roxanne Musto.
MILTON, MA
Black Enterprise

Massachusetts Mayor Under Investigation For Alleged Racist Remarks to Student, ‘You Don’t Talk Like a White Person’

A Massachusetts school committee has launched an investigation into the city’s mayor after she reportedly made a racist comment to a high school student during a civics class. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s insensitive comments were revealed to the Easthampton school committee by a science...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

1K+
Followers
771
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy