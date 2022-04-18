In Westport, a close School Committee race results in one newcomer on the board

WESTPORT — There was only one contested race for Tuesday’s annual town election, but it was a close one.

Incumbent School Committee members Melissa Pacheco and Michelle Orlando ran for re-election. Pacheco was the top vote-getter at 308 and Gloria Cabral garnered 290 votes to unseat Orlando, who finished with 242 votes.

Orlando was elected to the committee in 2019. Pacheco was on the School Committee from 2013-16 and successfully ran again in 2019.

Cabral, a pastry chef and a culinary professor at Bristol Community College, will serve as the newest member of the school board.

Pacheco also is a career educator at the college level, with more than 25 years of experience in areas of finance, grants and corporate programs.

Pacheco was one of the School Committee members in late 2014 to vote on closing down the middle school and begin the process for building a new 5 through 12 school building and campus on Old County Road.

That building and campus opened last September.

Selectwoman Shana Shufelt was re-elected to her third term on the Select Board.

Longtime Town Moderator Steven Fors, longtime Planning Board Chairman James Whitin and longtime Assessor Steven Medeiros all ran unopposed and were re-elected.

Health board member Tanja Ryden also ran unopposed and retained her seat on the board.

On the Board of Library Trustees, there were two seats available and both Susan Costa and Susan Czernicka ran unopposed for those seats.

On the Landing Commission, Brian Pontolio also ran unopposed and was elected.

Nobody took out papers to run for Commissioner of Trust Funds but two residents ran successful write-in campaigns. Christopher Thrasher’s name was written 17 times and Leone Farias’ name was written seven times. Both residents were elected to the two available seats on the Commissioner of Trust Funds.

Nobody filed papers to run for fish commissioner but 61 names were written-in. As of Friday, officials were still sorting out the results, according to the town clerk’s office.