ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Election 2022: Incumbent Jeff Lytton, Justin Grant vie for Council District 4

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwJLh_0fCN5IlR00

BEDFORD — The race for the Republican nomination for the seat of Lawrence County Council District 4 is between incumbent Jeff Lytton and challenger Justin Grant.

Lytton spent 38 years working in banking and is manager of the Virgil I. Grissom Municipal Airport. Grant is an attorney with his own law practice in Bedford.

According to Gateway, the 2021 salary for Lawrence County Council was $7,049.

Local parks & rec news: Eppley Institute unveils five-year plan for Avoca Park.

The Times-Mail posed questions to the candidates. Here are their responses.

What do you foresee as being the biggest challenge facing Lawrence County in the coming four years? How would you address it?

Grant: The county will be facing some tough choices when it comes to budgets and spending. Budgets are ballooning and departments are expanding, and costs are swelling for the taxpayers. On top of current financial obligations, and holding the line on budget increases, we now have in the works, a proposal for a new jail, with a price tag of almost $50 million, which is currently unbudgeted. Our taxpayers deserve to know what is happening with their money and how our budgets will be balanced.

Lytton: From the standpoint of the Lawrence County Council, the biggest challenge will be, as it has been, the equitable distribution of tax revenues across a broad range of various department needs. This challenge holds true whether we (the County Council) are funding infrastructure, public safety, administrative expenses or salaries and employment benefits to ensure Lawrence County attracts and retains the very best employees.

The last couple of years have brought about challenges that I do not believe anyone could have anticipated. The economic downturn in 2020 may have a large affect this year on the local economy because the property tax and the local income tax revenue respond to economic changes with a two-year delay.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the county any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Grant: I would use the money to expand the job skills program currently in Lawrence County. We have a gap between employers and skilled employees, and we need to find a way to train under-employed or unemployed residents to acquire better paying jobs to support themselves and their families. By funding such a program, we can help many of our good citizens improve their financial health.

Lytton: A million dollars is a lot of money and is very tempting to spend when we look around and see a county with many needs. I am, however, more concerned with an event that might drain our reserves to a point where we are hard pressed meet our operating costs or payroll and are faced to borrow in what might be an unfriendly interest rate environment. If we act frugally and hold on to such a windfall, we would be in a better position to absorb such an event and would have cash on hand to take advantage of an opportunity that might present itself.

"What contribution of service to your community are you most proud of and how do you feel that experience would potentially aid you as a county council member?"

Grant: My contribution to Lawrence County has been primarily through my law practice. I partnered with a charitable firm to offer free legal help to our community for the purpose to restore driving privileges. Through this program, we have helped almost 400 people get their driver’s license back. Our goal was to help people remove the roadblocks they were facing, get them insured and licensed, and then back to work, or finding better paying jobs. Through this program, we helped one client who was homeless, they got their license back and they were able find employment, and in a short period of time they secured housing. We had another client who was unable to drive, and after we helped get their license back, they obtained a job paying $35/HR, and this made a huge impact on their family. Through this program, we have helped raise the prospects of better housing and better employment to our residents.

This experience has taught me that there are many ways our County can partner with experts to remove roadblocks to the growth of our community. This is accomplished by finding ways to provide access to better paying jobs and housing for our taxpayers. Their prosperity will also benefit Lawrence County. It is a win for everyone.

Lytton: I have been fortunate in my career to have worked for companies that encouraged their employees to become participants in community service and this experience has guided me to provide a fiscally conservative approach grounded with common sense to the almost three years I have served on the Lawrence County Council. Both working for Ed and Arch Voris at Citizens National Bank and then later for Jack Kenworthy and Bob Short at Bedford Federal Savings Bank, I was given the chance to become involved in many of our community’s organizations, such as the Bedford Chamber of Commerce, the Bedford Urban Enterprise, United Way of Lawrence County, Thornton Memorial Boys Club as well as the organization to which I was either appointed or elected, City of Bedford Park and Recreation Board, North Lawrence School Board of Trustees, City of Bedford Board of Public Works and Safety.

Through my involvement with these groups, I have gained a great deal of experience, knowledge and understanding in bookkeeping, budgeting, and planning for the financial needs of non-profit, governmental, and private groups.

'No reason to believe there was a tornado': Bedford spared major damage in Wednesday storm.

Briefly explain why you feel you are the strongest candidate for this role.

Grant: I have extensive experience in leadership and large budget administration. I have managed, negotiated, and/or drafted over $500 million in budgets and contracts over the years. I have a legal education and understand the law and the Constitution and have a firm understanding of the roles each unit of government plays. I am invested in Lawrence County, in addition to living in District 4, I am also a business owner in the District, and know what many of our taxpayers are going through. I want to be a positive change for our community and for the taxpayers of District 4.

Lytton: I am a fiscally responsible individual guided by experience, faith and common sense.

A significant project currently in development is the push to bring more broadband access to Lawrence County. In what ways do you think expanded broadband services will help the county?

Grant: In today’s digital world, access to the internet has gone from a luxury to a necessity. Quality broadband access will allow a greater number of citizens to access quality jobs, more education opportunities, and even provide access to telehealth, saving trips to the physician. Another positive aspect to a stronger broadband footprint is attracting employers to the area. Many technology-based employers require such an infrastructure for their businesses, so having such a solution in place will be a benefit to attracting new employers to the area. We need to support such an expansion in our community, by supporting the growth of the broadband access, it will allow our community to attract new employers and our residents will have access to more education opportunities, employment opportunities and ease some access to medical services. This is a solution that benefits almost everyone in the county.

Lytton: It seems we have a love-hate relationship with technology. The access of data is as necessary today as the plain old telephone land line was in the early 1960s, maybe more so. Years ago, kids went to school even on snow days because the book bag always came home. Even if they didn’t do homework or read the next chapter they weren’t at a disadvantage to the other kids. But now, to stay up to the rest of the class they need the internet or fall far behind those that have it. Everyone should have reasonable access to reliable internet. The people selling broadband services can give you dozens of ways broadband service would help a rural community, but I feel just a few are important benefits; educational opportunities, connecting the public to healthcare, attracts consumers to local business, better connectivity with local law enforcement and EMS, and opens opportunities for young people.

Some would argue that this is infrastructure, and the cost should fall on the taxpayer as does the cost of roads and bridges, however I feel user fee revenue should be adequate return for the owners of the broadband network.

Candidate bios

Justin Grant

Education: Graduate of Indiana University at Bloomington and later obtained Juris Doctor (Law Degree) from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Employment: Owns and operates Grant Law, P.C., a law office he opened in the Summer of 2020 in downtown Bedford. Prior to opening his own law office, Justin was with Indiana University Health for over 16 years.

Family: Married to Elizabeth Grant. They have three adult children and three grandchildren.

interests: Justin and Elizabeth like to spend their free time with friends and family.

Jeff Lytton

Education: Graduate of Bedford High School and Indiana University Kelley School of Business

Employment/military: Veteran of the United States Navy and past assistant Lawrence County Veterans Service officer. 38-year career in banking with Citizens National Bank and retired from Bedford Federal Savings Bank. Currently the manager of Virgil I. Grissom Municipal Airport.

Family: Married to Bernie; they are parents of sons Jeff and Jonathan (JJ), grandchildren, Brandon and Ashley and great-grandsons Remington and Kolton.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Candidates vie for Indiana House District 25 seat

Four candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in the May 3 primary for the newly created Indiana House District 25 seat. Becky Cash and Douglas Rapp recently answered the following questions for Current. Candidates Matthew Whetstone and Kent Abernathy responded to questions in the March 8 edition of Current in Zionsville.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates for City Council District A

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - T.A. Jones and Ronnie Harvey Jr. are running for City Councilman District A and on March 26, one will be elected to fill the position. Since the passing of Mary Morris last year, the seat for City Council District A is open and there are two candidates hoping to fill the position and represent the district.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bedford, IN
Government
Lawrence County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Bedford, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
City
Economy, IN
City
Remington, IN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Incumbent Gurath, challenger Rzeszutek on District 5 ballot

WEST BEND — Current Washington County Board District 4 Supervisor Linda Gurath will face off against challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek for the District 5 seat on the County Board during the April 5 election. The County Board previously voted to decrease the number of supervisor seats from 26 to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
The Richmond Standard

RPA accused of disenfranchising Richmond’s Black community in council vote for district election map

The Richmond Progressive Alliance (RPA), a political association that currently holds four of the seven seats on City Council, is facing accusations of disenfranchising Richmond’s Black community and gerrymandering for rejecting a district election map proposed by a coalition of neighborhood leaders and organizations in favor of a map that is more favorable to RPA incumbents.
RICHMOND, CA
Sherwood Gazette

Four vie for appointment to Sherwood City Council

One will be selected to take the place of Russell Griffin, who resigned from the council in February.Four residents have applied for an appointment to fill out the remaining term of Sherwood City Councilor Russell Griffin, who announced in February that he was stepping down to spend more time with his family. Applications were due Friday. Those seeking appointment include: • Taylor Giles, a product management executive who has served as a chair of the Sherwood School District bond oversight committee and is a member of the city's planning commission. • Daniel Standke, a custom cabinet maker and stay-at-home dad....
SHERWOOD, OR
KGLO News

Latham announces Cerro Gordo Supervisors re-election bid, sets up primary showdown with incumbent Watts

MASON CITY — Two incumbents on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will be facing each other in this June’s Republican primary due to redistricting. Tim Latham and Chris Watts were both elected to the board six years ago, Latham into the current First District with Watts into the current Third District. The supervisors in February approved a redistricting plan starting next year that has Latham and Watts currently living in the new First District, which includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three.
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Incumbent#Legal Education#Republican#Gateway#Parks Rec News#Eppley Institute#The County Council
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two incumbents, four challengers vie for seats on Waukesha School Board

WAUKESHA — Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart are taking on challengers Sarah Harrison, Karrie Kozlowski, Marquell Moorer and Mark Borowski for three seats on the School District of Waukesha School Board. Ahead of the April 5 election, candidates answered The Freeman’s Q&A. School board races have taken...
WAUKESHA, WI
PennLive.com

Eight-term incumbent Sue Helm announces she will not seek re-election to her House seat

State Rep. Sue Helm announced on Monday she will retire from the House of Representatives at the end of her current term. Helm, a Republican from Susquehanna Township, has represented the 104th state House District for the past 16 years. Her district was redrawn during the legislative reapportionment process and is now more Democratic leaning. It represents different parts of Dauphin County than in the past as well as no longer includes a section of Lebanon County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Incumbents Sorce, Schleif face off for new district seat

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Peter Sorce and Jeff Schleif will be running against each other for the Washington County Board of Supervisors in District 18 in the April 5 spring election. Currently, both Sorce, District 24 supervisor, and Schleif, representing District 25, are on the county board. But due to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
620
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy