Springville Community Academy, Indiana Agriculture and Technology school talk partnership

SPRINGVILLE — An event was held at Springville Community Academy Thursday evening, where representatives from SCA and its new partner Indiana Agriculture and Technology School discussed how the two schools working together would provide additional opportunities for students — including expanding the schools current grade level offerings.

According to its website, IATS is a "flexible, hybrid school, where students are given opportunities to realize their fullest potential and increase their love of learning as well as pursue a career opportunity."

Why did these schools decide to join forces?

The event opened with brief words from SCA board President Albert Cross, who discussed the early origins of the partnership.

“When we got our charter authorization, we were really asking ourselves how we can offer additional choices to families in the area. And specifically, we knew there was a lot of interest out there for grades seven and eight,” Cross said.

“So, we started looking around for different people, and one of the people that I had talked with a few years ago was Mr. Keith Marsh from Indiana Agriculture (and) Technology School. So, I guess we had a little chitchat and I knew they had expanded into different parts of Indiana and he's going to talk about that. I also thought they had a really good program that would mesh well with the community,” Cross continued.

There was then a time for current students and staff of IATS to speak to the audience about the school. One student who spoke, Abby, who did not provide a last name, is a 16-year-old senior in high school preparing to soon start college courses at Anderson University. She said the IATS model allowed her to excel because she could work at her own pace.

“One of my favorite things about the school is that we are self-paced. So, we basically get to start at our desired time, end at our desired time and we do our work and that has really helped me a lot,” the student said.

Next, Keith Marsh, chief academic officer at IATS discussed the school’s unique approach to education and how it would be applied to SCA.

Next year, grades 7-8 will be offered in-person at the Springville school through IATS, Monday through Friday. There will be IATS staff at the school to assist in these grades.

What are the goals behind the charter school partnership?

Through the partnership, both schools hope to expand to offering a hybrid virtual and in-person education experience for grades 9-12 over the next few years. Marsh stated the goal is to eventually offer daily in-person courses, similar to what will be offered to grades seven and eight next year, to high school students, opposed to the initially available hybrid model.

Draft examples of what the weekly schedule for in-person middle school students could look like were provided at the meeting.

If those were to be implemented as presented, students would have a STEM Day for one day of the week, where they focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics education; three days of the week would be focused on core learning courses, such as history and English language arts and one day of the week would be agriculture day, where students would travel to a farm to learn about the subject in a hands-on way.

Marsh also discussed the school's general approach to education.

"The statistics are staggering on the number of kids that go to college and the majority of them dropped out before they finished or they finished college and got a degree they didn't even start in or they finished college and after you find out what they're doing and they're paying back student debt," Marsh said.

IATS is currently working on a partnership with Ivy Tech Community College, according to Marsh. This partnership will eventually allow for students to take dual credit courses through the school, earning them credits at the university prior to graduating, at a low cost to the family.

"So kids are here at Springville and they want to go to the Ivy Tech program in Bloomington. They can do that. And right now, the way we're working it is that if they enroll in our school and if these classes, most of them at Ivy Tech do, cover a career and technical education course," said Marsh "Then a student only has to pay like $135 and we support the rest of it through CTE dollars. We do that with our students now."

The meeting was live-streamed on the SCA Facebook page and can be viewed there in its entirety.

