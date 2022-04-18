Moody Center, Austin's new, world-class arena, opens its doors

Those who don't want to "stay put" at their favorite Rainey Street spot can soon head to "The Stay Put," a new brewery set to add to the area nightlife sometime this summer.The brewery, which comes from bar hospitality group Pouring With Heart, will brew its own beers. They'll be available alongside draft cocktails on tap at the two bars within the indoor and outdoor space.The beer itself will feature "crisp and clean, easy drinkers," according to Eater Austin. Its leaders have seen their share of the local nightlife scene: Pouring With Heart's general manager Amanda Carto was once GM at Nickel City and has experience at fellow Rainey Street bar Half Step. Meanwhile, operations director Steven Robbins has several local projects under his belt, including reopening beloved old-school spot King Bee and opening rum-focused Caña, which operates within company-owned bars Seven Grand and Last Perlas ATX.The latest Rainey Street development will be located at the site of the former Indian restaurant G'Raj Mahal at 73 Rainey Street and will open sometime in summer 2022.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO