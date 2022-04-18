ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

3 inmates captured after escaping Ohio jail

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfRos_0fCN50xc00

UPDATE 10:31 AM- All 3 inmates have been captured.

UPDATE: Two of the inmates have been located and are in custody: Cole Taylor and Roy Agin

Deputies are still searching for Veyon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbtMk_0fCN50xc00

( WTRF )- Three inmates in an Ohio jail have escaped Monday morning.

Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said that three inmates escaped from the Muskingum County Jail in Zanesville, Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office said this of the three inmates:

Aaron Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs, and 3 counts of felony drug possession.

Cole Taylor was being held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Roy Agin was being held for falsification, escape, and failure to appear. Agin’s current charge of escape stems from him not appearing at a parole hearing.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the three inmates were being housed together on the 3rd floor of the jail and that they jumped the officer making nightly rounds.

The inmates were able to wrestle the officer’s keys away and used the key to exit through multiples rooms to escape, according to The Office.

According to The Sheriff’s Office, the inmates ran South East through the downtown area and were able to avoid being detained.

The inmates didn’t have weapons at the time of escape, deputies say but in a post, it says they could have obtained weapons now.

The office says inmate Veyon does have an “approach with caution” alert.

lf anyone has any information, please contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at 740-452-3637

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 24

Amy Lewis
19h ago

I've been in jail and I'm just like howwwww thank god I turned my life around and ain't about that life no more

Reply(1)
9
Candice Desimone
22h ago

and you're blaming the convicts for escaping nope that would be the system's fault for letting slip through the cracks to get out they're prisoners in a jail they got out it was due to no thought of their own they just happen to be smarter than the people who are supposed to be confining them

Reply(1)
3
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man runs from officers at a traffic stop in only his underwear; dog and child found in vehicle

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Drug Possession#County Jail#Public Safety#Wtrf#The Sheriff S Office#The Office
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WTRF- 7News

Two men charged in Ohio jail death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy