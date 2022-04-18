ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

VSBM executive director resigns to join IU South Bend

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeY9L_0fCN4xTf00
Rob DeCleene

Rob DeCleene is stepping down as executive director of Visit South Bend Mishawaka to become vice chancellor for university relations and advancement at Indiana University South Bend.

DeCleene’s last day with the visitor’s bureau is May 13. He has led VSBM for 12 years.

“Twelve years ago, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime to return to South Bend and assume my role at VSBM,” said DeCleene. “It’s been the privilege of my life to serve in this role and accomplish some great things with my extremely talented team. As a proud native of South Bend and IU alum, I’m thrilled to stay in my hometown and serve my community and alma mater.”

Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber, is leading the search for the VSBM’s next executive director.

“Rob has been an integral part of our team for the last 12 years, building VSBM into one of the top destination marketing organizations in the country,” Rea said. “We’re thrilled he will be staying in our community and look forward to working with him in his new role.”

DeCleene is credited for growing tourism and the VSBM staff, budget and scope of the organization during his tenure as executive director. DeCleene in 2021 was involved in raising the St. Joseph County Innkeepers Tax rate from 6% to 8%.

DeCleene was honored as Indiana Tourism Association Member of the Year in 2019 and currently serves as ITA board president.

Visit South Bend Mishawaka promotes tourism and develops the visitor experience in St. Joseph County.

The post VSBM executive director resigns to join IU South Bend appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

South Bend restaurant Roselily to change locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of South Bend’s top food spots is getting a new location. Roselily restaurant is announcing plans to move its current location on Lafayette Blvd. to the old Vandalia Railway station building 701 S. Main St. It comes as part of a plan to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Consider U.S. 31 to be two interchanges and an overpass closer to becoming a limited access freeway between South Bend and Indianapolis. This week brought a major announcement on that front. It’s smooth sailing down U.S. 31 between South Bend and Plymouth, thanks to a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Tolson Center names Executive Director

The Board of the Tolson Center in Elkhart has announced their new Executive Director. Breanna Allen brings a passion for young people and extensive experience in higher education to the organization, according to Tolson Board chair Cynthea Millsaps. Allen has nearly ten years of tenure in higher education and community...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Axios

If Iowa loses caucus position, Des Moines will miss out on major boost

The boost Des Moines gains from the Iowa caucuses is on the line now that the Democratic National Committee no longer guarantees the state its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential nominating process. Why it matters: The political frenzy fuels revenue upticks for hotels, restaurants, leisure businesses and media outlets in...
DES MOINES, IA
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
206
Followers
87
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy