Soddy-daisy, TN

Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

By WTVC staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WTVC) - The woman suing Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies over an alleged coerced baptism is dead. Shandle Marie Riley, 42, was found dead at a home in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday. Riley made headlines in 2019 after claiming deputies baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop....

County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
#Baptism#Wtvc
