PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An enormous cross that can be seen throughout most of the Pigeon Forge area is shined on the evening of Good Friday. Pigeon Forge's Department of Tourism announced the lighting on Thursday. The cross is around 110 feet tall and weighs around 60,000 pounds, made with a steel framework and covered with painted metal. Officials said it can be seen throughout most of the city.

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO