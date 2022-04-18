ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

Alton PD to begin autism awareness training for first responders

By Kaylee Olivas
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As April marks Autism Awareness Month, the Alton Police Department is aiming to spread the education on how to appropriately and safely handle a traffic stop with someone who may be autistic.

Alton PD is offering a training course called ‘Autism and Law Enforcement, First Responders Risk and Safety Management.’

The course was designed by Dennis Debbaudt who with Sergeant Ruben Lozano with Alton PD said started this training program because he has a son with autism.

Debbaudt has traveled to a multitude of states spreading this educational course far and wide.

While in Florida, Sgt. Lozano said Debbaudt had seen two incidents where law enforcement apprehended a person with autism where the officers thought they were arresting someone who was being “defiant” and “not listening to commands.”

Although incidents similar to those have not been seen in the Rio Grande Valley, Sgt. Lozano said he wants everyone to be prepared for a situation. So, he has been named an instructor for the awareness training and decided to bring it back to the RGV.

Sgt. Lozano told ValleyCentral that this program has come down to the RGV in years prior, but it hasn’t become a yearly event.

“In the Rio Grande Valley, we haven’t really seen a big push for autism training and I’m lucky enough to work with an agency that really pushes it, so it’s an honor to be able to put these courses up,” added Sgt. Lozano.

Sgt. Lozano plans to offer this program at least twice a year beginning this year. He said there isn’t enough training for first responders in this area of education, but that all changes with this program.

A way the community can help officers detect someone with autism is by putting a bumper sticker on their car indicating someone in the vehicle has autism.

Sgt. Lozano said Alton PD has had a safety sticker program in place for the last four years and it has been a success.

Not only does the department offer stickers for those with autism, but also for those who are hard of hearing, have diabetes or Alzheimer’s/dementia.

You don’t have to be a resident of Alton to pick up one of their safety stickers from the police department.

When picking up a sticker, you’ll need to fill out a form. When the form is filed, what is indicated on the bumper sticker will also be associated with the license plate when an officer runs it through the system.

If you’re not comfortable with putting a sticker on your car, Sgt. Lozano recommends applying for a ‘communication impediment’ symbol at the DMV. The symbol would appear on a Texas driver’s license.

The autism training event will be Thursday, April 21 at the Alton Recreational Center from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sgt. Lozano said there are only 40 spots available and will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register, email ruben.lozano@alton-tx.gov .

The program is free to everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ValleyCentral

Edinburg man convicted of murder, scheduled for life sentence

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury found an Edinburg man guilty of killing a 32-year-old in 2017. The five-day trial concluded on Monday with the conviction of Gabino Salinas, 37, for one count of capital murder and two counts of possession of marijuana. The punishment for capital murder is a life sentence without […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Three suspects arrested in RGC drive-by shooting

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police is investigating a drive-by shooting. According to the department’s Facebook post, the incident happened on Sunday night in the Los Trevinos area. Police said they have three suspects in custody but currently no one has been charged. This case is still under investigation. Authorities […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Texas families with transgender children open up about navigating legislation, directives targeting trans youth

Pride in your identity can be a powerful thing. Texas families of transgender kids speak up about why it's harmful to threaten that agency. The Trevor Project's mental health support line for LGBTQ+ families is toll-free and available 24/7 at 866-488-7386. You can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 to reach a crisis counselor.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Man dies in La Joya jail after public intoxication arrest

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State authorities are investigating the death of a man at the La Joya Police Department’s holding facility. According to a release, a 60-year-old man from La Joya was arrested on Sunday at 10:22 p.m. for public intoxication. He was transported to the La Joya Police Department’s holding facility to await […]
LA JOYA, TX
