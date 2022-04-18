ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Lake, FL

Oh, boy! You can get a hug or autograph from characters at Walt Disney World starting today

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
Disney meet and greets

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Oh, boy! If you’re headed to Walt Disney World today, you’ll get to do something that wasn’t available for years: give your favorite characters a hug or get an autograph.

Traditional character greetings return to the Disney parks on Monday.

For nearly two years, guests had to stand at a distance to see their favorite characters.

While not all locations will be available immediately, officials said they anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer.

The change also applies to Disneyland, Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii and the Disney Cruise Line.

