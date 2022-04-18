ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Red Flag Warning issued April 18 at 5:06AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

By National Weather Service
KVIA
 1 day ago

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has. issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM. MDT Tuesday. a Fire Weather...

kvia.com

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Santa Teresa, NM
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert issued for strong winds Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday, April 19th as strong west winds are expected to be impactful to your day. Keep reading to see what future wind gusts will look like. Monday brought the heat with high temperatures more than 10° above normal. A cooldown will begin The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for strong winds Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 Gusty, west to northwest winds will continue this evening but with RH values rising well above critical thresholds, the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Sand Hills Express

Red Flag Warning active for Friday Afternoon/Evening

A red flag warning is in effect Friday afternoon through early evening for much of the KCNI/KBBN listening area. (Noon to 9pm CDT). Gusty winds from the north to northwest will develop Friday afternoon with gusts around. 40 MPH. Humidity values fall as low as 13 to 17% Friday afternoon....
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Weather Matters With Matthews (4/17/22): Red Flag Warnings

With warmer weather this season and much warmer weather coming later, the National Weather Service could likely issue Red Flag Warnings not just in the Southwest United States, but also up here in the Twin Tiers. What is a Red Flag Warning though, and what should people do to keep themselves safe?
ENVIRONMENT

