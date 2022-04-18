ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, edged 1% higher in premarket trading after recording a strong growth in its consumer lending business.

Market response to first-quarter bank earnings have been mixed as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc combined put aside $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves due to risks from the Ukraine war and rising inflation.

Overall, analysts expect aggregate annual S&P 500 earnings growth of 6.3%, as of last week, less optimistic than the 7.5% growth projected at the start of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Companies including Netflix, Tesla Johnson & Johnson and International Business Machines are set to report this week.

Most megacap growth stocks edged lower as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 2.866%, its highest since December 2018.

However, Tesla Inc rose 0.8% as the electric automaker began preparing to reopen its Shanghai plants as the city speeds up efforts to get back to normal after a nearly three-week COVID shutdown.

Data earlier showed China’s economy slowed in March despite better-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers, worsening an outlook already clouded by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war.

There was little hope of peace in Ukraine, with Russia hitting hundreds of military targets in Ukraine overnight, destroying command posts with air-launched missiles.

At 07:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 49 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 51.25 points, or 0.37%.

Twitter shares were up 4.4% after the micro-blogging platform adopted “poison pill” on Friday to restrict Tesla CEO Elon Musk from raising his stake to beyond 15% for a one-year period.

Didi Global Inc slumped 18.7% after the Chinese ride hailing giant said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans in the United States. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa#Stock#Citigroup Inc#European#Treasury#Bank Of America Corp#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Refinitiv#Tesla Johnson Johnson#Tesla Inc#Covi
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 by 2025?

Increased visibility and crypto market dynamics led SHIB to historic gains last year. A number of catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly to send Shiba Inu higher. However, finding itself in the doghouse is the more likely scenario. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy