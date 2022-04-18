ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball notebook: Southern Lehigh’s surprising start has coach Brian Neefe feeling young in his 51st season

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 1 day ago

Before last season, longtime Southern Lehigh softball coach Brian Neefe underwent a heart catheterization procedure that required the insertion of stents in several arteries.

Then during the offseason, Neefe suffered a stroke, and had to do considerable rehab.

After leading the Spartans for 50 years, it would have been easy for Neefe to call it a career and focus on his health.

Instead, he returned to coaching his softball program. For someone as dedicated and passionate about the sport and the kids he coaches as Neefe, there is no better therapy and no place that can make you feel better than to be doing what you’ve done almost your entire adult life.

And, it feels better when you have a good team, and by all accounts, Neefe’s Southern Lehigh squad is a good team.

The Spartans finished the pre-Easter portion of their schedule at 8-1, 5-0 in the league. Their lone loss was to Wilson West Lawn of District 3.

“This kind of start has been somewhat of a surprise,” Neefe said. “But we’ve beaten some good teams. We’ve had two walk-off wins and we’ve beaten Freedom and Liberty. Four or five of our wins are against some good competition and we’re scoring more runs this year than we’ve scored in decades. I’m not sure if they’ve re-wound the softball because the ball just seems to be just jumping off the bats and out of the park. We have more home runs already this year than we normally have in a full season, 11 of them.”

Neefe said that normally his teams rely on bunting, base running and good defense, but this year it has often come down to outslugging the opposition.

“At times, it does seem like home run derby, but our pitching has stood up well,” Neefe said. “We alternate three pitchers who average almost 10 strikeouts per game. The pitching has been solid and the hitting has been the best it has been in years. We don’t steal bases like we have in the past because I don’t want to take the chance of someone getting thrown out when the player coming up next can really hit the ball.”

While the list of standouts seems to fluctuate, Neefe made special note of sophomore Morghan Davies.

“She has been hitting with all sorts of authority and power,” he said. “Nothing this team does offensively surprises me anymore. I think we’ve been down three times in the seventh inning and came back to win it each time. We seem to wake up when it gets to the fifth, sixth and seventh. Makes me wonder if having batting practice before a game is really worthwhile.”

It has all served to make Neefe feel good mentally and physically after a rough patch.

“I go to physical therapy a lot and I think within a certain period of time I’ll be as good as I used to be,” Neefe said. “I think a lot of people think why is he so quiet on the bench, but I’ve become more boisterous and I’m now hitting infield practice which at the beginning of the year I couldn’t do. I’m remembering names, my energy level is up. I really do feel a lot better.”

Neefe said that there signs last year that he wasn’t himself and it was last summer when his grandson was sitting with him and asked why he was slurring his words.

“I said to him ‘What are you talking about?’ but it was at that point that my wife said I am taking you to the University of Pennsylvania hospital right now because UPenn has taken care of her physically and she thinks the place is a world-beater,” Neefe said. ”We went and when they took me into the emergency ward the doctor asked me to raise my right leg and I raised my right leg. He said ‘raise your left leg.’ I tried, but couldn’t do it. There was no pain or anything. But I just couldn’t move my leg. I was fortunate that I went in there when I did. My grandson got the save.”

Now his softball team is part of the recovery process.

“I am looking forward to seeing my friend Bill Schankel [the Pen Argyl coach] on Monday,” Neefe said. “Maybe I can make him feel sorry for me.”

But that won’t be easy considering Neefe’s teams have won 828 games and lost just 251 and a few of those wins have come at the expense of Schankel’s squads.

“I always look forward to seeing Brian,” Schankel said earlier this season. “I always enjoy talking with him. I have a good time, at least until the game starts.”

College corner

Moravian University sophomore Emily Silberman, a Salisbury High grad, was named the Landmark Conference Softball Player of the Week for her performance last week.

Silberman led the Greyhounds offensively in a 4-0 week, hitting .727 (8-for-11) to go with three runs, two homers and seven RBIs. She drew a pair of walks for a .733 on-base percentage, and she added a 1.273 slugging percentage. Silberman went 4-for-4 with two runs, a homer and three RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Delaware Valley University, and ended the week by going 4-for-7 with a run, a homer and four RBIs in a Landmark Conference sweep at The Catholic University of America.

“Emily had a great week hitting the ball, and she was connecting with consistency and with power,” coach John Byrne said.

Game of the Week

Northampton hosts Bethlehem Catholic in a battle of 8-0 teams. Both programs won district titles last year, the Konkrete Kids at the 6A level and the Golden Hawks at 4A. They met twice last season with Northampton winning both games, 8-4 and 7-6.

Player of the Week

Hannah Bausher, Southern Lehigh

Neefe said Bausher, a senior second baseman and pitcher, is a special person, not just a special softball player.

“Hannah is special because how she conducts herself and relates to the others on the team,” Neefe said. “She does an awful lot to make our team a team and she’s going to be one of those kids you will truly miss when she graduates. She’s the kind of kid you hope your own daughter grows up to be like. As coaches, we all think we have special kids and we do, but there are always a few that truly stand out.”

Bausher, who is also a talented field hockey player and plans to attend Penn State, hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Spartans an 8-7 win over previously unbeaten Northwestern Lehigh.

She followed that up with four hits in a win over Freedom and closed the week with two hits in a Colonial League victory over Salisbury.

Softball Top 10

Based on records through Saturday’s games

Rank, Team, Record, Last time

1. Northampton, 8-0, 1

2. Beth. Catholic, 8-0, 4

3. Emmaus, 8-2, 2

4. Whitehall, 7-2, 3

5. Southern Lehigh, 8-1, 7

6. Northwestern Lehigh, 8-1, 5

7. Parkland, 6-3, 10

8. Palmerton, 7-3, 9

9. Freedom, 5-4, 6

10. Nazareth, 6-2, NR

Dropped: Pocono Mountain East (3-6).

Others to watch: Bangor (6-3), Pen Argyl (5-2), Stroudsburg (5-3).

