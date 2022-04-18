ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipe Exchange: ‘The Strawberry Queen’ offers her recipe for Hess’s famous pie and more

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago

Susan Conrad learned the art of cooking and baking from her mom, who, like a lot of Pennsylvania Dutch folks, relied on how a recipe looks and feels and less on written instructions.

As she mastered the art of baking, she also developed a love for strawberries.

“I started picking strawberries in 1978 and it’s still my favorite summer hobby,” Conrad said in her email. “I just can’t get enough of strawberries, to pick, eat or use in pies and desserts. "

It’s from there that this week’s Recipe Exchange shares the story of the “Strawberry Queen” and her recipe for Hess’s Strawberry Pie.

Of course, it’s been more than 26 years since the last slice was served at The Patio restaurant in Hess’s, but to this day the impossibly delicious pie is the Valley’s culinary moment in time.

We asked in a recent Recipe Exchange column for readers to send in their memories of the pie as well as their recipes. (Who doesn’t want to try making this legendary pie at home?)

Back in 2000, former Morning Call food writer Diane Stoneback held a contest asking readers to recreate the iconic pie and Conrad was the grand prize winner. In 2001, she made hundreds of strawberry pies for Musikfest at the Hotel Bethlehem.

Here’s her award-winning recipe for Hess’s Strawberry Pie:

Susan Conrad’s grand-prize-winning strawberry pie

What you’ll need

8 cups whole fresh strawberries, stems removed

10 to 12 additional strawberries with stems attached, for garnish

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

3 Tbsps. cornstarch

1 cup water

12 drops red food coloring

1 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 9-inch baked pie crust (use your favorite recipe or store-bought)

Wash and stem the strawberries. Mix 6 cups of them with confectioners’ sugar. Let stand one hour.

Cook remaining 2 cups berries with water until tender and rub through a sieve. Mix granulated sugar and cornstarch and add to the strained strawberry juice. Cook until clear. Add food coloring. Let mixture cool slightly, stirring occasionally.

Arrange whole strawberries, stem side down in the pie shell. Mound the berries in the center of the pie. Pour the cooked strawberry mixture evenly over the strawberries in the pie shell. Refrigerate until cold.

Pour whipping cream into a cold mixing bowl. Beat cream at medium high speed until it begins to thicken. On low speed, add confectioners sugar and vanilla. Continue to beat cream until stiff, but fluffy.

Whipped cream may be used as a decorating tool. Just pipe it onto the pie up to two hours before serving it. Garnish with whole strawberries, still attached to their stems. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

More love for Hess’s

Lydia Weaver wrote in to say she used a recipe from LostRecipesFound.com for “Hess Brothers’ Fresh Strawberry Pie>’

“Every time I made it people loved it. The fresh, sparkling flavors of this pie always bring back memories of sitting with my mother in Hess’s Patio Restaurant and enjoying the scrumptious lunch menu items and (if we had room for more) a slice of this wonderful dessert,” wrote the Emmaus resident.

She said that while her efforts result in a wonderful flavor and taste very close to that of the Hess’s pie, it is never quite as high in volume as the strawberry pie that the Hess’s waitresses would bring to their table.

“I am very grateful that I was part of an era that could enjoy Hess’s Dept. store and it’s Patio Restaurant, shopping and dining and watching the Hess’s models walk by in the latest fashions,” Weaver wrote. “Wouldn’t it be great if there was something similar in our area to give such memories to today’s generation.”

Summer berries and barbecues

While we’re on the topic of strawberries, the season for fresh ones here in the Valley isn’t far off. It’s the perfect time to ask for your recipes for anything and everything strawberry, blueberry and raspberry. (Local raspberries were especially good last year.) Your recipes can sweet or savory, rich or healthy. And I’d love to see some gluten-free and vegan recipes if you have them.

Of course we also have Memorial Day just around the corner. I’d love to see your potluck barbecue recipes. What’s your go-to covered dish to bring to a Memorial Day cookout?

Send to the Recipe Exchange: Email: jsheehan@mcall.com . Please put “Recipe Exchange” in the subject line and include your name, hometown and any relevant family story or history that goes with your recipe.

