Ryan Arthur was making a fine salary. He had great benefits. And the market research consulting firm that employed him was very pleased with his work. But during the pandemic, Arthur began a very targeted job search that had little to do with financial considerations. The 28-year-old Manhattan resident went hunting for a job that would be more personally satisfying, focusing on the pharmaceutical industry—and he found it at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he is now a customer- and market-insight manager in the oncology division.

