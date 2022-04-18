ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

One killed, three injured in drive-by shooting at Portland gas station

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44u6xo_0fCN2XnJ00
The four victims had been standing outside a gas station when a car pulled up and opened fire. Portland Police Bureau

A drive-by shooting at a gas station in Portland, Ore., killed at least one person and hit three juveniles, according to cops.

The four victims had been standing outside a gas station near the border of neighboring Gresham when a car pulled up and gunshots rang out Sunday night, witnesses told KATU News.

Police confirmed that one man was found dead at the scene, while three juveniles were rushed to area hospitals, including one with life-threatening injuries.

The fatally shot man was not identified, but officers at the scene told KGW8 that all four hit had been teenagers.

The shooting came a day after locals told a City Council meeting in Portland that shootings had become a “top priority” amid “historic low” policing levels in the city that led the way in defunding its force, the Portland Tribune noted.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis here,” Dr. Elizabeth Klein, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, told the meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBl0b_0fCN2XnJ00
Police confirmed that one man was found dead at the scene.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yabd2_0fCN2XnJ00
Three teenagers were also hit during the gunfire and rushed to local hospitals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iziRJ_0fCN2XnJ00
One of the teenagers suffered with life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdhn.com

Drive-by shooting leaves one injured and family wondering

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An eyewitness who chose to remain anonymous tells WDHN that a man walking down a Dothan sidewalk was shot in the leg after a verbal exchange at a nearby gas station. “It started at the store,” the witness said. “I heard a verbal altercation and...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Police: Body of man shot to death found in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said they found the body of a man who had been shot to death in an alley early Sunday. Enrique Perales Hernandez, 31, was discovered behind a business near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. He was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Drive By Shooting#Gun Violence#Katu News#City Council#The Portland Tribune#Moms Demand Action
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy