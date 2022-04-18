One killed, three injured in drive-by shooting at Portland gas station

The four victims had been standing outside a gas station when a car pulled up and opened fire. Portland Police Bureau

A drive-by shooting at a gas station in Portland, Ore., killed at least one person and hit three juveniles, according to cops.

The four victims had been standing outside a gas station near the border of neighboring Gresham when a car pulled up and gunshots rang out Sunday night, witnesses told KATU News.

Police confirmed that one man was found dead at the scene, while three juveniles were rushed to area hospitals, including one with life-threatening injuries.

The fatally shot man was not identified, but officers at the scene told KGW8 that all four hit had been teenagers.

The shooting came a day after locals told a City Council meeting in Portland that shootings had become a “top priority” amid “historic low” policing levels in the city that led the way in defunding its force, the Portland Tribune noted.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis here,” Dr. Elizabeth Klein, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, told the meeting.

