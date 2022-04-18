Warm and dry until late Friday, then wet and colder weather

A warm and dry weather pattern will cover Colorado for most of the week. Fire danger will be high again due to the combination of dry conditions, warm temperatures and gusty winds.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and lows will fall to the upper 30s over the metro-area, with 20s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be a windy, warm and dry day with high fire danger over the eastern and southern sections of Colorado. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the southern and eastern sections of the Denver Metro Area and most of the eastern plains.

It will be warm and windy across the eastern plains, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Tuesday. In the mountains, expect windy and mild weather with temperatures in the 50s.

A weak cold front will slip across the state Tuesday night and may bring a touch of snow to the northern mountains, but little moisture for Denver or the eastern plains. Wednesday will be less windy and will be about 10 degrees cooler with highs in Denver in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

More, windy warm and dry weather will return for Thursday with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver and the eastern plains.

A stronger storm system will move into Colorado Friday into Saturday. This storm should bring 6-12 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains and some rain and thunder to Denver and the eastern plains late Friday and Saturday.

The weather will turn colder for the weekend with highs just in the 50s for the Denver area and in the 30s in the mountains.

