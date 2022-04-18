ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Mississippi deputies seize $5 million in drugs bound for Big Apple. Two women arrested after 55 pounds of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl discovered..

By Ben Hillyer
Magnolia State Live
1 day ago
 1 day ago
More than $5 million in drugs bound for New York City and other metro areas was seized by deputies when they made a traffic stop on the interstate and found 55 pounds of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in a hidden compartment inside the vehicle.

Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop Thursday night on Interstate 59 North near the 104-mile marker shortly after 10 p.m.

During the traffic stop, deputies found evidence of possible illegal activity and asked the two female passengers for consent to search the vehicle. The driver initially gave and then rescinded consent.

A search by K-9 officer discovered the presence of narcotics near the rear of the vehicle leading to probable cause for a search. JCSD narcotics agents searched the vehicle and located 25 kilos of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in a well-hidden compartment in the vehicle.

Deyci Delapaz, age 32, of McAllen, Texas and Anagabriela Peña, age 18, of Bronx, New York were both arrested and charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking

The total weight of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine was approximately 55 lbs or 25 kilos, officials said.

“There is enough fentanyl in just the one kilo of mixed heroin and fentanyl that was seized and tested to kill half the population of Jones County,” JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell.

One kilo of the fentanyl seized, Driskell said. was enough to kill half the population in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the seizure was obviously bound for a large metropolitan drug market and was the largest illegal narcotics seizure in recent JCSD history.

A Woman Who's Blessed
22h ago

Illegal stop ?? You are worried about that ?? Geez How many lives were saved from overdosing, by this stop ?? Seriously. These officers are getting this poison off the streets! Great job !!!

Xena59
1d ago

Biden ..Keep it coming..Your bloodline is so rich from all this drug activity..The next 10 generations don't have to worry..And if your money gets short..You know the drug game..Continue poisoning the American People!

Jdenizah
21h ago

The USUAL SUSPECTS!!!! This is exactly how drugs/guns are getting into our communities!!!! While they’re looking at other races, the USUAL SUSPECTS have usually been sliding in with the drugs..undetected, until this bust. Many more to catch!!👏🏽👏🏽

Jackson, MS
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

